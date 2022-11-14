Japan's Mizuho reports 29.3% increase in Q2 net profit















TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T), Japan's third-largest lender by assets, on Monday reported a 29.3% increase in second-quarter net profit.

Mizuho posted a profit of 174.67 billion yen ($1.25 billion) in the July-September period versus 135.1 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on six-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

For the full year through March, Mizuho kept its profit forecast at 540 billion yen, compared with the 561.31 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 139.2100 yen)

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan and Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.