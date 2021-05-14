Skip to main content

FinanceJapan's SMFG posts 15.2% drop in Q4 net profit

Reuters
1 minute read

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T) (SMFG), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 15.2% drop in fourth-quarter net profit, primarily due to an increase in credit-related costs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

SMFG posted a profit of 78.9 billion yen ($722.13 million) in the three months through March compared with 93.1 billion yen in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's filing.

($1 = 109.2600 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 6:17 AM UTCAnalysis: U.S. investors looking for protection as inflation pressures bubble, stocks volatile

U.S. investors grappling with the latest stock volatility and evidence of inflation say they have been positioning themselves for more unexpected kinks in the road to recovery.

FinanceFresh from Icahn settlement, FirstEnergy weighs divestitures -sources
FinanceFactbox: Global big banks plot back-to-office plans as vaccines roll out
FinanceFormer UK PM Cameron denies 'generous' package motivated Greensill lobbying
FinanceUK government to launch consultation on protecting cash - minister