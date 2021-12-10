Jefferies COVID-19 cases not result of specific incident -spokesperson

People walk outside of Jefferies Financial Group offices in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Dec 9 (Reuters) - A spate of COVID-19 cases among staff at Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) was not caused by a specific incident and the Wall Street investment bank had erred on the side of caution by asking staff to work from home again, a spokesperson told Reuters.

On Wednesday, Jefferies asked staff to work from home again due to a spate of COVID-19 cases, throwing the issue of office versus home working back into focus. read more

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Matt Scuffham; writing by Michelle Price; editing by Megan Davies and Chris Reese

