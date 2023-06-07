Jefferies hires top Bank of America software banker - sources















June 7 (Reuters) - Jefferies (JEF.N) has hired top Bank of America software investment banker Ron Eliasek as part of the bank's efforts to boost its U.S. dealmaking franchise, according to people familiar with the matter.

Eliasek, who served as global co-head of software investment banking at Bank of America, resigned from the bank earlier this week, the sources said, requesting anonymity.

Jefferies and Bank of America declined to comment.

Eliasek's hire will further boost the investment banking unit of Jefferies, after the bank recently hired several top dealmakers from rivals, including John Miller, Kurt Kohlmeyer, and Richard Siegel from Barclays.

Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York











