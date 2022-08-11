JP Morgan's global head of credit markets to depart bank

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JP Morgan's global head of credit markets and public finance Guy America will depart the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

After 28 years at JP Morgan, America has informed the bank of his decision to take some time out before pursuing external opportunities, the memo said.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

