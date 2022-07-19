JPMorgan adds former J&J chief Gorsky to board
July 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday Alex Gorsky, former chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), has been elected as a director of the bank.
Gorsky had helped establish J&J as a major player in the rare diseases market and led the development of the healthcare giant's first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
As CEO, Gorsky also had to steer the company through some high-profile crises, including allegations that its Baby Powder contained cancer-causing asbestos and litigation that alleged it contributed to the opioid epidemic in the United States.
Gorsky, currently an executive chairman at J&J, had handed over the reins in January this year after almost a decade at the role.
His appointment at JPMorgan is effective immediately, the company said. He also sits on the boards of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and IBM Corp .
