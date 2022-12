Dec 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co , Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) are all weighing plans to cut bonus pools for their investment bankers by as much as 30%, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the internal deliberations.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











