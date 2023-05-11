JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says bank is preparing 'war room' on debt ceiling

Reuters interviews JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon in Miami, Florida
Jamie Dimon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., pauses as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Miami, Florida, U.S., February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & CO (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon said on Thursday bank staff are meeting weekly to discuss the potential implications for clients, contracts and markets of a potential U.S. default.

While he does not expect that potentially "catastrophic" outcome, it will likely convene daily "war room" to discuss a potential default as the U.S. government get closer to running out of cash to pay its obligations, he said.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Lananh Nguyen and Toby Chopra

