JPMorgan cut around 500 jobs this week, CNBC reports
May 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) cut around 500 jobs this week, mostly among technology and operations groups, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
JPMorgan Chase still has around 13,000 open positions, the report said, citing one of the people.
The bank had a headcount of 296,877 as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing.
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
