Finance
JPMorgan Chase hires new head of business banking from Hiscox
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) named Ben Walter as its new head of business banking for the consumer & community banking division on Thursday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Walter joins JPMorgan from the insurance company Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), where he worked for the past decade, most recently as the global retail chief executive officer, according to the memo sent by Consumer & Community Banking Co-CEOs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak. He previously worked at BlackRock, the memo said.
Walter will replace Jennifer Roberts, who was promoted to lead consumer banking in March. read more
He will join the bank in New York starting in October.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.