JPMorgan expects $3 bln income boost from First Republic deal















NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) net interest income would rise by $3 billion this year due to its purchase of failed First Republic Bank, according to a presentation published ahead of its investor day on Monday.

The largest U.S. lender agreed to take into its books $173 billion of the failed bank's loans, $30 billion of securities and $92 billion of deposits after First Republic was shuttered by authorities earlier this month.

The Wall Street giant is in the process of integrating First Republic, which will likely take about 12 months.

JPMorgan said it remains optimistic about the purchase as it emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the recent banking crisis due to an influx of deposits from customers who sought safety in larger institutions.

First Republic was the third U.S. regional lender to fail since March in a sector-wide upheaval that roiled financial stocks, deepened worries of a crisis and heaped pressure on mid-sized banks.

JPMorgan said it expects expense growth at low-to-mid single digits in the medium term and restated its 17% target for return on tangible common equity - a key metric that measures how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit.

Reporting by Nupur Anand and Lananh Nguyen in New York and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty











