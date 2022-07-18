JPMorgan hires Kelvin Goh for Asia Pac role, memo says

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) has hired Kelvin Goh from rival Citigroup (C.N) to be its head of financial institutions group (FIG) for Asia Pacific, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Goh held the same role at Citigroup and has been in the investment banking industry for 18 years, according to the memo, the contents of which was confirmed by a JPMorgan spokesperson.

He will be based in Singapore and report to JPMorgan's head of investment banking for Asia Pacific Paul Uren.

In addition to the hiring, Michael Melly will become head of Southeast Asia FIG, in addition to his role as head of market infrastructure and asset management banking in Asia Pacific.

Tony He has been appointed head of China FIG and has been with the bank since 2013, the memo said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.