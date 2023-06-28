JPMorgan names Croci as investment banking head in Italy

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase and Co (JPM.N) has appointed insiders Michele Croci as head of investment banking and Andrea Turrini as M&A chief in Italy, according to an internal memo.

Croci, who has been responsible for Italian large corporate clients since 2014, will report to Italy's senior country officer Francesco Cardinali.

Turrini, who joined the bank in Milan in 2016, will report to JP Morgan co-heads of M&A for the EMEA region - Dwayne Lysaght and Guillermo Baygual - and locally to Cardinali.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.