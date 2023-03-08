JPMorgan names Keith Canton as head of Americas Equities Capital Markets















March 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has named Keith Canton as the new head of Americas Equities Capital Markets (ECM) group, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Canton replaces Jeff Zajkowski, who retired in March 2022.

Canton joined the Wall Street titan in 2015, and was till recently the head of the bank's Private Capital Markets (PCM) franchise.

The largest U.S. bank by assets also announced the appointment of Tommy Rueger, who has spent more than two decades with the bank, as the vice-chair of the unit.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.