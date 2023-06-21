JPMorgan names new data chief, head of securities services

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) named Teresa Heitsenrether its chief data and analytics officer, leading the adoption of artificial intelligence across the largest U.S. bank, according to memos seen by Reuters Wednesday.

Tim Fitzgerald will succeed Heitsenrether as global head of securities services, according to another memo.

The appointments, effective immediately, were announced to staff alongside several other leadership changes. They were reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Since Heitsenrether took over securities services in 2015, the division's revenue has risen by more than 22%, while assets under custody grew by almost $9 trillion, according to the memo announcing her new position. She previously led the international expansion of its prime brokerage business.

Fitzgerald, based in Dublin, was promoted in 2021 to global head of custody and fund services after joining the lender in 2016.

He will report to Marc Badrichani and Troy Rohrbaugh under a newly merged division overseeing markets, sales, research and securities services. Badrichani runs global sales and research at the bank, while Rohrbaugh leads its trading arm.

Reporting by Nupur Anand; Writig by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis















