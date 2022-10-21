JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank's Sheppard for UK investment banking















LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs.

Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head of its UK investment banking business sharing responsibilities with Charlie Jacobs, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

A Deutsche Bank veteran, Sheppard led the German bank's European M&A team and was most recently named co-head of its global industrials group.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia Editing by Mark Potter











