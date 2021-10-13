Skip to main content

Finance

JPMorgan profit surges on M&A boom

1 minute read

A view of the exterior of the JPMorgan Chase & Co corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oct 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) reported a jump in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. bank's Wall Street arm capitalized on a global dealmaking boom.

JPMorgan's net income rose to $11.7 billion, or $3.74 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $9.4 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.00 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · October 12, 2021 · 10:45 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE U.S. SEC opens inquiry into Wall Street banks' staff communications -sources

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a broad inquiry into how Wall Street banks are keeping track of employees' digital communications, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Finance
China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
Finance
Barclays opens 5,000-strong Glasgow campus in bid for top tech talent
Finance
Blackstone, Hipgnosis partner to invest in music as online streaming booms
Finance
Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis