JPMorgan raises annual forecast for net interest income to $53 bln

A sign outside JP Morgan Chase & Co. offices is seen in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Feb 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) expects its net interest income to grow to $53 billion in 2022, up nearly $3 billion from its prior forecast, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said on Friday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

