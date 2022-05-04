1 minute read
JPMorgan raises prime rate after Fed's interest rate move
May 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Wednesday it would raise its prime rate by 50 basis points to 4%, effective Thursday.
The decision comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years. read more
