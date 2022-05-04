JPMorgan raises prime rate after Fed's interest rate move

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

May 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Wednesday it would raise its prime rate by 50 basis points to 4%, effective Thursday.

The decision comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.