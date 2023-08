JPMorgan Chase Bank is seen in New York City, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) said it would need to set aside nearly $3 billion to replenish a government deposit insurance fund, once rules are finalized, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

