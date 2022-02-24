1 minute read
JPMorgan says may review Ukraine's inclusion into key local bond index
LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has said it may have to review plans to start including Ukraine government bonds in it influential GBI-Emerging Markets index (.JGEGDCM) at the end of the next month amid the country's rapidly escalating crisis.
"Ukraine is currently scheduled to enter the GBI-EM indices on March 31, 2022. The inclusion may be subject to further review in the event of a material market disruption prior to March 31, 2022," JPMorgan's index unit said in a note dated February 23.
Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker
