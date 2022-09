JPMorgan says will be careful about banker cuts amid investment banking downturn

A sign outside JP Morgan Chase & Co. offices is seen in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) will maintain caution on its staffing levels despite the recent downturn in investment banking, its president said on Tuesday.

"You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to start cutting bankers here and there because you will hurt the possibility for growth going forward," Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan, told investors at a conference Tuesday. "If anything, in some environments like this, there may be some very, very top bankers that you could not access or hire in the past that now they're available to be hired."

His comments follow plans by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), according to a source familiar with the matter, to cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic. read more

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen; additional reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

