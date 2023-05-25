JPMorgan tells 1,000 First Republic employees they'll lose their jobs - Bloomberg News

[1/2] A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar















May 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase and Co (JPM.N) has notified about 1,000 First Republic Bank employees that they are not being given jobs, even temporarily, following its takeover of the failed lender, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru











