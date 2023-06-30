JPMorgan, Wells Fargo raise dividends after sailing through Fed stress tests

[1/2] A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) hiked their dividends on Friday after sailing through the Federal Reserve's annual health check, which showed they have enough capital to weather a severe economic downturn.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, intends to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $1.05 per share, from current $1.00 per share for the third quarter of 2023. Wells Fargo said it will hike its third quarter common stock dividend to $0.35 per share from $0.30 per share.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Nupur Anand and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Michelle Price, Lananh Nguyen, Richard Chang and Diane Craft















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.