JPMorgan wins approval to take full control of Chinese mutual fund JV
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) has won approval to take full ownership of its Chinese mutual fund venture, China's securities regulator said on Thursday, as the country spurs expansion by foreign firms after it lifted its restrictive COVID policies.
JPMorgan's asset management arm will by allowed to take full ownership of China International Fund Management Co. (CIFM), in which it holds a 49% stake, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.
JPMorgan announced it would seek full ownership of CIFM in April 2020.
Canada's Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) in November received regulatory approval to take full control of its Chinese mutual fund venture.
U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman in the same month won approval to set up a new fund unit in China.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- Asian MarketsPhonePe raises $350 mln, becomes India's most valuable payments firm
Walmart-backed PhonePe said on Thursday it raised $350 million from private equity firm General Atlantic at a $12 billion valuation, making it India's most valuable payments firm and giving it funds to expand into the lucrative lending space.