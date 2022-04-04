JPMorgan's Dimon could remain chairman when he leaves CEO role

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon could remain as the bank's chairman when he eventually relinquishes the day-to-day running of the firm, the bank said in a proxy statement on Monday.

The bank said a substantial majority of its shareholders, with whom it engaged, had "indicated support for a policy that would enable our current CEO to serve as non-executive Chair at the next leadership transition."

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

