1 minute read
JPMorgan's Dimon could remain chairman when he leaves CEO role
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon could remain as the bank's chairman when he eventually relinquishes the day-to-day running of the firm, the bank said in a proxy statement on Monday.
The bank said a substantial majority of its shareholders, with whom it engaged, had "indicated support for a policy that would enable our current CEO to serve as non-executive Chair at the next leadership transition."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Matt Scuffham
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.