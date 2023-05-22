JPMorgan's Dimon says bank's plans regarding his tenure are unchanged















May 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon said he still approaches his job leading the largest U.S. bank with the same intensity, when asked by analysts about his retirement plans on Monday.

Succession plans of Wall Street giants have come into focus after Morgan Stanley (MS.N) chief James Gorman outlined steps last week to hand over reins in twelve months.

Asked how many more years he wanted to stay as CEO, Dimon said, with a laugh, "three and a half." He added that he was on the same timetable as before, without specifying a period.

Dimon, 67, successfully steered JPMorgan through multiple financial crises to emerge as the most resilient since he took over the bank in 2006. His emphasis on building a "fortress balance sheet" for over a decade has won huge favor among shareholders and investors.

Arguably the most powerful voice on Wall Street, he is often asked to weigh in on economic, business and public policy issues.

