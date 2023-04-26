Jupiter chair Nichola Pease to step down from role















LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) said on Wednesday its chair Nichola Pease has decided to step down from its board with immediate effect, citing personal reasons, after around three years of service in the role.

The British asset manager has appointed David Cruickshank as non-executive chair and chair of its nomination committee, subject to regulatory approval.

Karl Sternberg will act as interim chair of the company's audit and risk committee, subject to regulatory approval, and Roger Yates will also join the audit and risk committee.

Pease led Jupiter through the pandemic, the integration of Merian Global Investors, and an array of leadership changes including the appointment of Matthew Beesley as CEO last year.

Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Iain Withers











