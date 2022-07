KfW credit line for Uniper could be raised to 8 bln eur - Handelsblatt

The logo of KfW Bank is pictured at the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - The credit line facility by Germany's state-owned KfW bank for gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) is planned to be raised to 8 billion euros ($8.2 billion) from 2 billion, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday citing an economy ministry document.

($1 = 0.9771 euros)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More

