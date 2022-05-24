1 minute read
KPMG fined 4.5 mln pounds over Rolls-Royce audit
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has fined KPMG 4.5 million pounds ($5.7 million) over its audit of aero engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) more than a decade ago, the accounting watchdog said on Tuesday.
The FRC said the fine, which was reduced to 3.3 million pounds after admission of failures by KPMG, related to payments made by Rolls-Royce to agents in India, which ended with the aero-engine maker being fined by the Serious Fraud Office in 2017.
($1 = 0.7951 pounds)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.