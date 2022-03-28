Lawmakers probe Credit Suisse on compliance with Russia sanctions - WSJ

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers have launched a probe into Credit Suisse Group AG's (CSGN.S) compliance with sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and asked the Swiss bank to hand over any information related to it, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. (https://on.wsj.com/389ocwL)

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

