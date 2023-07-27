Lazard quarterly profit slumps as Wall Street's dealmaking drought persists

July 27 (Reuters) - Lazard (LAZ.N) reported a second-quarter profit on Thursday that fell 76% as the boutique investment bank's advisory business reeled from a prolonged slump in dealmaking activity.

Dealmaking has been on ice during the past 12 months amid heavy capital markets volatility and the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening of monetary policy.

Global mergers and acquisitions activity fell 36% year-on-year in the second quarter as high interest rates and a stand-off over the U.S. debt ceiling kept dealmakers on edge.

The slump in dealmaking has affected some of Wall Street's largest investment banks, with some of them announcing job cuts and other cost-cutting measures.

Revenue at Lazard's financial advisory segment fell 15% to $344 million in the second quarter, while its asset management arm saw a 1% rise in revenue.

The company's total operating revenue declined 8% to $620 million, compared with $676 million a year earlier.

Lazard reported an adjusted profit of $23 million, or 24 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $96 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

