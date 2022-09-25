Lebanon's banks to reopen on Monday - statement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIRUT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon's banks will reopen on Monday, with each taking their own measures, the country's banking association said in a statement on Sunday.

The country's banks have shut for about five days following a spree of bank hold-ups by depositors seeking access to their savings.

(This story has been updated to correct the period of bank closures to five days not 10)

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Clarke

