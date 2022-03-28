1 minute read
Lloyd's of London CEO in hospital after bike accident
LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London Chief Executive John Neal is in hospital following a bike accident on March 26, but is expected to make a full recovery, the commercial insurance market said on Monday.
Lloyd’s will be led in Neal's absence by Burkhard Keese, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, and Patrick Tiernan, chief of markets, Lloyd's said in a statement.
Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Huw Jones
