1 minute read
London Stock Exchange suspends VTB Capital's membership
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Friday it has suspended VTB Capital's membership following Britain's sanctions in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The suspension means that VTB Capital, owned by one of Russia's biggest banks VTB, can no longer trade on the LSE, a spokesman for the exchange said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.