London Stock Exchange suspends VTB Capital's membership

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Friday it has suspended VTB Capital's membership following Britain's sanctions in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The suspension means that VTB Capital, owned by one of Russia's biggest banks VTB, can no longer trade on the LSE, a spokesman for the exchange said.

