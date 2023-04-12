Macquarie Group hires Credit Suisse's top Australian dealmaker - memo















SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) has hired Credit Suisse's top Australian dealmaker Dragi Ristevski, according to a memo from the bank.

Ristevski has been Credit Suisse's head of investment banking and capital markets. He will join Macquarie as the investment bank's head of financial sponsors for Asia Pacific, the memo said.

A Macquarie spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











