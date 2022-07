Macquarie's profit contribution from market-facing businesses rises

The logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns a desk in the reception area of its Sydney office headquarters in Australia, Oct. 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

July 28 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) said on Thursday that volatility in gas and energy markets helped bolster its markets-facing businesses in the latest quarter.

The company, which does not disclose profit figures in quarterly updates, however, said it was maintaining a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity.

