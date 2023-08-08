Factbox: Major US banks downgraded by Moody's on worsening outlook

A Moody's sign on the 7 World Trade Center tower is photographed in New York August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Monday downgraded several mid-sized U.S. banks, warning that the credit strength of lenders will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profits.

Moody's also said it may downgrade some of the largest U.S. lenders, in a blow to the industry that regained stability after several bank failures earlier this year.

Here's the list of banks and action taken by Moody's:

Below are the U.S. banking giants that Moody's have put under review for potential downgrades.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

