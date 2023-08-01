Man Group posts record $151.7 billion AUM, beats analyst expectations

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group (EMG.L) posted a record high in assets under management to $151.7 billion on Tuesday, beating analyst expectations for growth for the first half of 2023.

The firm also reported net inflows of $2.6 billion for the period, about a fifth lower against a year earlier, although this was 2.5% higher than industry peers.

Luke Ellis, Man's departing Chief Executive Officer said in statement that the flows highlighted "broad-based demand" for the firm's range of differentiated investment strategies, and reflected "the quality of our longstanding relationships with allocators around the world."

Core pre-tax profit fell 188% from a year earlier to $137 million, though this did beat analyst expectations.

Investment performance declined in two of the firm's systematic funds, namely AHL Evolution Fund and Numeric Global Core Relative Return, as well as its actively managed GLG Global Emerging Markets Debt Total Return Fund.

Man said the $32 million of core performance fees booked over the period reflected "a difficult first quarter for trend-following absolute return strategies".

Compensation costs fell by a quarter year-on-year to $257 million and it recommended an interim dividend of 5.6 cents a share, in line with guidance offered a year ago.

As previously announced, Robyn Grew is set to take over from Luke Ellis as CEO on September 1, becoming the first woman to lead the company.

Man also unveiled the acquisition of Varagon Capital Partners, a leading US middle-market private credit manager, as it looks to step up its offering in the fast-growing direct lending market.

"As the private credit market continues to grow in relevance for the world's largest institutions, this transaction adds a U.S.-focused direct lending strategy designed to provide consistent risk-adjusted outperformance at scale," Grew said in a statement.

"We think the set-up into the second half [of 2023] looks attractive," analysts at Jefferies said in a note to clients, adding that consensus did not yet reflect the earnings accretive Varagon deal.

Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.