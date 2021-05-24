Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

FinanceMartin Marietta to buy HeidelbergCement's western U.S. assets for $2.3 bln

Reuters
2 minute read

A specialist trader works at the post where Martin Marietta Materials is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Construction materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM.N) said on Monday it will buy HeidelbergCement AG's (HEIG.DE) assets in California and Arizona for $2.3 billion.

The all-cash deal seeks to capitalise on state infrastructure investments and private-sector growth in the two U.S. states.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it entered an agreement with HeidelbergCement's U.S. affiliate, Lehigh Hanson Inc, to buy assets including 17 active aggregates quarries and two cement plants.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year and will be accretive to earnings per share in the first full year following closing, Martin Marietta said.

German seller Heidelberg said it would focus on other regions in North America where it has the strongest market positions, and that the divestment was part of a strategic push to lift profit margins.

HeidelbergCement told Reuters in February it identified five assets to sell, in a review of its business.

The group, which is active in Europe, Asia and the Americas, has in the past said its North American business was underperforming, leading it to launch a margin improvement plan.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 8:36 AM UTCChina crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny.

FinanceLim family's global assets on radar after Singapore court move
FinanceIndia denies asking state banks to withdraw cash held abroad over Cairn dispute
FinanceIndia’s JSW Steel examining bid for Gupta’s British business -sources
FinanceUK’s Labour pushes for vote on U.S. minimum corporation tax plan