Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

FinanceMastercard profit falls nearly 6% on cross-border spending slump

Reuters
2 minutes read

Mastercard Inc (MA.N) reported a nearly 6% drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, mainly driven by a steep decline in cross-border spending on its cards because of a slump in international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income, excluding exceptional items, fell to $1.7 billion, or $1.74 per share, from $1.8 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.57 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Over the past year, major card companies and payment processors have been hit by a near collapse in travel demand and spending on non-essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rebound from last year's pandemic-fueled recession has lifted consumer spending in parts of the world, but new cross-border curbs due to a resurgence in infections are weighing on credit-card issuers' prospects.

Mastercard's cross-border volume, one of the key measures that track spending on its cards beyond the country of its issue, tumbled 17% on a local currency basis in the first quarter.

Net revenue declined 4% in the quarter to $4.2 billion. However, it came in ahead of estimates of $3.99 billion.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · April 28, 2021 · 2:26 PM UTCDeutsche Bank outshines Wall St rivals with best quarter since 2014

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) posted a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter, its strongest in seven years, driven by its investment banking activities that outperformed major U.S. rivals.

FinanceLloyds CEO leaves on a high as UK outlook brightens
FinanceChina's Big Five banks boost profits, but margins shrink
FinanceBiden leaves his mark on markets in first 100 days
FinanceNatWest to move HQ from Scotland in event of independence