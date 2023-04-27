Mastercard profit falls on higher personnel expenses















April 27 (Reuters) - Card company Mastercard Inc (MA.N) reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher personnel costs overshadowed a surge in customer transaction volumes.

Financial firms have been racing to cut costs in recent months as the pandemic driven boost to spending from pent-up demand ebbs in the face of a tough economy. Rising expenses have also prompted job cuts across Wall Street in recent months.

Total operating expenses on an adjusted basis rose 10% to $2.4 billion in the first quarter ended March.

Still, gross dollar volumes, a metric that represents the total dollar value of all transactions processed by Mastercard, rose 15% on a local currency basis to $2.1 trillion as consumer spending remained resilient.

Net revenue rose 11% to $5.7 billion.

The U.S. card firm's profit fell to $2.4 billion, or $2.47 per share, compared with $2.6 billion, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Siddarth S and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











