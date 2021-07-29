Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mastercard profit beats estimates on overall spending boost

Credit card is seen in front of displayed Master Card logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 29 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) reported a second-quarter profit on Thursday that comfortably beat estimates, helped by an improvement in overall spending and a recovery in cross-border volumes.

Card companies have benefited from a rise in spending volumes as speedy vaccination programs and a drop in the number of COVID-19 infections allowed governments to lift pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Net income, excluding exceptional items, rose to $1.9 billion, or $1.95 per share, from $1.4 billion, or $1.36 per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.75 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Mastercard's cross-border volumes, which tracks spending on its cards beyond the country of issue, rose 58% on a local currency basis, driven by a pickup in international travel.

Volumes had dropped 45% in the same period a year ago.

"International travel is still in the early stages of recovery and represents additional upside potential," Chief Executive Officer Michael Miebach said in a statement.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

