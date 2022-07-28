Mastercard profit jumps on rebound in cross-border spending

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

July 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) reported a jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday as a surge in cross-border spending sparked by this year's travel boom more than offset higher costs.

Profit for the three months ended June 30 was $2.3 billion, or $2.34 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Bottled-up demand and the easing of COVID-19 curbs have led to the strongest summer travel season since the start of the pandemic, a boon for companies like Mastercard and Visa Inc (V.N) that can charge more for overseas transactions.

Mastercard said cross-border volumes jumped 58% on a local currency basis in the quarter.

While spending at card companies has stayed strong, worries that an economic slowdown was approaching have mounted in recent weeks after companies including Walmart Inc (WMT.N) pointed to a shift away from big-ticket items to groceries among consumers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.