Mastercard suspends Russian operations over Ukraine invasions

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

March 5 (Reuters) - Mastercard inc said on Saturday that cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by Mastercard network and any Mastercard issued outside of country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

