Mediobanca sees FY revenues above guidance after good Q3 results















MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) said on Thursday it expects full-year revenues to exceed its business plan target after posting a better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter.

The bank, whose fiscal year runs from July to June, posted a net profit of around 235 million euros ($258.69 million), up 24% compared with a year earlier and above an analyst consensus of 215 million euros.

Mediobanca sees full-year revenues of around 3.2 billion euros, above the target of 3 billion set under a plan which ends this year.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni











