Skip to main content

Finance

Mediobanca's MBCredit Solutions buys 2.6 bln euro NPL portfolio from Intesa Sanpaolo

1 minute read
1/2

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's MBCredit Solutions, a unit of merchant bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) to acquire a bad loan portfolio worth around 2.6 billion euros ($2.22 billion).

The deal, the biggest acquisition ever made by MBCredit Solutions in terms of stock, takes its managed assets to almost 11 billion euros.

The portfolio consists of unsecured loans originated from retail customers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients for a total of 42,000 counterparties, the statement added.

($1 = 1.1714 euros)

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 9:37 AM UTC

Evergrande, facing coupon payment deadline, sells bank stake to repay loan

Cash-strapped China Evergrande Group left its offshore bondholders guessing whether it would pay interest on a bond coupon due Wednesday despite agreeing to settle debt with a Chinese bank in a $1.5 billion stake divestment deal.

Finance
Column: Markets more worried about Fed than inflation: McGeever
Finance
Mastercard taps into buy now, pay later market with latest offering
Finance
China Evergrande shares rise, as it faces bond interest payment
Finance
Sotheby's must face New York claims it helped rich collector dodge taxes