MetLife beats second-quarter profit estimates on investment strength

Reuters
Signage is seen on the MetLife Inc building in Manhattan, New York

Signage is seen on the MetLife Inc building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MetLife (MET.N) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit above expectations as a rally in U.S. markets boosted returns from the insurer's investments.

Wall Street has rebounded this year on hopes that the Federal Reserve could tame sky-high inflation without tipping the economy into a recession, amid hints that the central bank is nearing the end of its fastest tightening cycle since the 1980s.

MetLife's quarterly net investment income surged 42% to $5.07 billion.

The strong report comes a day after peer Prudential Financial (PRU.N) posted a jump in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its U.S. unit.

Adjusted earnings at MetLife's retirement and income solutions unit jumped 11% to $417 million, largely driven by higher recurring interest margins and volume growth.

Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues, excluding pension risk transfers, rose 6% to $11.57 billion.

The company earned $1.5 billion, or $1.94 per share, excluding one-time costs, in the quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.87 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total revenues came in at $16.62 billion, compared with $15.47 billion a year earlier.

MetLife's shares were flat in trading after the bell. The stock has lost 13.3% year-to-date, through its previous close.

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

