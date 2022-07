Metro Bank appoints ex-Standard Chartered executive as CFO

Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London, Britain, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

July 15 (Reuters) - British challenger lender Metro Bank (MTRO.L) said on Friday it appointed former Standard Chartered (STAN.L) executive James Hopkinson as its chief financial officer.

Hopkinson will join Metro Bank effective September 5.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.