Metro Bank's annual loss narrows as turnaround picks up pace

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Metro Bank (MTRO.L) reported on Wednesday a smaller loss and higher margins for 2021, as the British high-street lender's turnaround actions bear fruit and the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact.

The London-based bank, who in 2010 became the first lender to be granted a high-street banking licence in Britain in 150 years, has had a tumultuous two years after an accounting blunder in 2019 led to fines and probes by UK regulators.

It has since launched a turnaround plan focussing on cost controls, revenue and net interest margin growth, balance sheet improvement and infrastructure investment, among others.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Metro reported an underlying pretax loss of 171.3 million pounds ($232.87 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 271.8 million pounds the prior year, when it was hit by large pandemic-related bad loan provisions.

The lender's statutory pretax loss stood at 245.1 million pounds for the year after a 5.38 million pounds fine from the Bank of England in December and provisioning for the British financial regulator's ongoing probe, and other costs. read more

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, rose to 1.4% from 1.22% last year, helping the bank start 2022 on a strong footing as it continues to focus on improving yields amid rising interest rates.

Loans rose 2% to 12.29 billion pounds for the year and deposits also inched up 2% to 16.45 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7356 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.